Cats shot in Biltmore Forest, reward offered

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Investigators are looking for the person that shot two cats, according to Biltmore Forest Police.

They say one cat was shot in January with rat shot or a 22 rifle. That cat has made a full recovery.

Another cat appears to have been shot twice with a BB gun.

They say that shooting happened in mid April.

Both shootings happened with a half mile of each other on Vanderbilt Rd., according to police.

Detective are investigating and talking with people in the area.

If you have any information call Biltmore Forest Police at (828) 274-0822.

Brother Wolf animal rescue has partnered with the owners of the cats to offer a $2,500 reward.

“The cold-bloodedness of these crimes indicates what a danger this person is to all of us,” said Eric Phelps, Field Operations Manager for Brother Wolf. “Someone knows who did this, and will be doing a service to everyone by stepping forward.”

