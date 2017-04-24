Children’s museum looks to open in downtown Spartanburg

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is looking to open a location in downtown Spartanburg.

The museum has been eyeing a location at 130 Magnolia Ave to open in early 2018, according to CEO of the non-profit Nancy Halverson.

Kindergarten readiness will be a big focus for the nearly 6,000 square foot building. The museum will focus on learning for children ages 5 and younger.

The museum has been part of a long term plan, as 25% of school visits and memberships in the Greenville museum come from Spartanburg.

The non-profit is asking for the city’s financial support to help round out their $1.5 million budget. The museum is asking for the city to provide $100,000 over 5 years, starting in 2018.

The exhibit will begin to be designed in early May and they hope to have it ready to open in early 2018.

City council is set to vote on this tonight at 5:30 at City Hall.