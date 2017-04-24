Clemson Moves Up To Third In Another Ranking

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers climbed one spot to No. 3 in this week’s USA Today coaches poll after winning the series against No. 17 Wake Forest last weekend. Clemson (33-8, 16-5 ACC) was also ranked No. 3 by D1Baseball, No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 6 by Baseball America. It marked the fifth straight week Clemson was ranked in the top five and 18th week in a row ranked in the top 25 of at least one of the polls.

Clemson plays four games this week, beginning with a Tuesday night home game against College of Charleston and ending with a three-game series at No. 3 North Carolina over the weekend.