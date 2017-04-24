Connection sought in Mecklenberg and McDade St. shooting

GREEENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Ryan Flood with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office told “LivePD” they are also looking at whether a shooting last week on McDade St. is related to the homicide of Michael Mecklenberg, because of its close proximity.

They say the McDade shooting involved a suspect trying to break into a car when the homeowner opened the door and was shot three times.

Mecklenberg, 59, was found dead in his car around 3:30 a.m. on Power Street in Greenville County.

Coroner Parks Evans confirmed he died of at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies say Mecklenberg picked up an Uber client before the shooting.

Mecklenberg served on Greenville’s Design Review Board and helped lead efforts to preserve landmarks and historical sites throughout the city. District 1 Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle appointed him to the board.

“I am stunned,” Doyle told 7 News by phone Friday afternoon. “At City Hall, we are all devastated and just saddened.”

Mecklenburg had been working as a driver for the popular ride-sharing service Uber. Doyle said he enjoyed his work.

“I just talked to him last week about how he enjoyed picking up different people and learning about the different visitors to Greenville,” she said.

In a statement, Uber said “Our hearts are broken by the terrible loss of Mike Mecklenburg. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-Crime.