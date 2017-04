GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Former Greenville Mayors R. Cooper White has died, according to Westminster Presbyterian in Greenville.

Greenville’s website says White was mayor from October 14, 1969 – July 13, 1971.

Legacy.com says his memorial service will be on Saturday April 29 at 3 p.m.

His obituary says he was 90 years old.

He was the first Republican Mayor of Greenville and oversaw the desegregation of Greenville school system, according to his obituary.