Goat Yoga Workout Trend Comes to the Upstate

The Internet’s latest obsession and the hottest workout trend, goat yoga, has come to the Upstate! Split Creek Farms in Anderson is now offering 2-hour long “Goat + Yoga” classes that let baby and adult goats roam free as yogis work through basic poses. The wildly popular classes, which have all had waitlists, are followed by a farm tour and goat cheese tasting. Jennifer Martin has a look at this unique experience.

Split Creek Farms is offering two “Goat + Yoga” sessions in May. Classes are $35. For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook page.