Greenville Co. Sheriff uses “Live P.D.” for investigation help

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – It’s been 10 days since a Greenville businessman and Uber driver was murdered. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is turning to a national T.V. show for help.

When the sheriff’s office signed up for “Live P.D.”, it was initially a chance to show people what deputies do. Now, Sheriff Will Lewis and his team are using it to help get tips that will hopefully solve Mike Mecklenburg’s murder.

Right now, there is no suspect description and no leads in the case. Investigators say Mecklenburg was on the job when he was shot multiple times on Power Street.

“He was working for Uber, had just prior top his death picked up a passenger, dropped the passenger off on power street, and moments later he was shot to death,” says Sgt. Ryan Flood.

Sheriff Lewis and Mecklenburg’s family appeared on an episode of “Live P.D.” to give an update on the case, and to ask for help.

“We have the luxury right now of being able to feature cases like this, where we might be at somewhat of a standstill, or we might need assistance from the public,” Sgt. Flood says. “Because of the viewership that A&E gets, we’re able to get some tips from maybe more people than before.”

The Mecklenburg family is offering a $15,000 reward for any tips leading to a successful arrest. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crtimestoppers at 864-232-7463.