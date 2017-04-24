Help find missing woman Rebecca Cawthon from Westminster

By Published:
Rebecca Cawthon
Rebecca Cawthon

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon, 33, of Westminster.

A family member said they tried to reach her by phone and went to her house, but haven’t been able to contact her.

Cawton is 5’7″ and has shoulder length, curly brown hair and goldish brown eyes.

She maybe driving a four door 2015 Silver or Gray Chrysler 200.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s