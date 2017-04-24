Help find missing woman Rebecca Cawthon from Westminster

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon, 33, of Westminster.

A family member said they tried to reach her by phone and went to her house, but haven’t been able to contact her.

Cawton is 5’7″ and has shoulder length, curly brown hair and goldish brown eyes.

She maybe driving a four door 2015 Silver or Gray Chrysler 200.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.