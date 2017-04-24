KFC murder suspects accused of Domino’s Pizza robbery in Wellford

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – The two men accused of murdering an employee at KFC in Spartanburg are accused of robbing Domino’s Pizza in Wellford, according to police.

De’adrian De’paul Garcia, 19, and Jyquez Julius Freeman, 18, are charged with Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say Garcia confessed to the armed robbery and murder of Anthony Tiffany at the KFC on Cedar Springs Road.

The latest charge is from the Wellford City Police Department.

Wellford Police charged the duo for an Armed Robbery that happened on April 6 a the Domino Pizza at 311 Spartanburg Rd.

The report says a delivery driver was coming back to the store when he saw two guys on their knees.

He said he thought it was a joke until he saw a guy with a rag around his face come around the corner pointing a gun.

The driver said he ducked down and drove back to the road to flag down a cop that he saw on a traffic stop.

An employee said he was told to get on his knees in front of the oven. He said after a few minutes he was moved to the front of the store and they began to ask about the safe.

The manager of the store said two men came in around midnight wearing all black with black scarves around their faces and had on purple gloves.

He was told to open the safe, but instead he reset it so it would not open until after a couple minutes.

One of the employees said a suspects got impatient and shot the safe four time.

He said the suspect told them if they saw cops they would “shoot one of us.”

He said the two suspects exited through the back of the store and came to the drive-through.

There they continued to hold a gun on them until they saw police pull into the parking lot.

Then they ran off.

Police say they met with the suspects and De Adrian Garcia confessed to the robbery.

He told them he committed the crime with Jyquez Freeman, according to the report.