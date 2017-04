Michigan Teen’s Graduation Tweet Goes Viral - YPSILANTI, MI (WSPA) – A college student in Michigan was told by his step-father that he would never graduate, but he did, and now his respo…

Tree, power lines down on Hwy 25; outages reported in Greenville Co. - A tree and some power lines are down on Highway 25, across from the Furman Golf Club, according to our crew on the scene.

Police pick up adorable intruders: A pair of pygmy goats - Police in Maine have picked up some adorable intruders after two miniature goats escaped from their home and wandered the streets.

ID of woman who died after crash on US 25 in Greenville Co. - A woman is dead after a three-car crash that happened on US 25, near Old Settlement Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

1 dead, 3 hurt after crash on Rochester Hwy in Oconee Co. - One man is dead and three more people injured after a two-vehicle crash on Rochester Hwy. near Katelynn Ln. Sunday afternoon, according to K…

American Airlines flight attendant suspended after confrontation with passenger - Another uproar from a major airline, this time it happened on an American Airlines plane.

Man convicted of killing fmr. FSU mascot in fight over gumbo spices - A man charged with fatally stabbing a restaurant worker and former Florida State mascot in a fight over gumbo spices has been found guilty o…

VIRAL PHOTO: Flight attendant calms crying baby - Traveling with young children isn’t always easy, but a family flying home to Alberta found a solution in the form of a flight attendant.