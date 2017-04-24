Man strangled, beaten ‘for no apparent reason’ in Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A man is in jail, accused of Attempted Murder after a beating Saturday morning, according to Clemson City Police.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wesley Dr.

They found the victim lying in the front yard of a home.

The victim is a 67-year-old man who had been hit in the head several times and strangled.

Police say the suspect, Rocco Michael Recchia, 19, of Greenville was in the victim’s yard.

The victim walked outside to the Recchia and let him use his phone.

After the Recchia made the call, he started beating the man for no apparent reason, according to police.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Recchia was arrested and is charged with Attempted Murder, according to police.

He is being held without bond at the Pickens Co. Detention Center.