McDonald’s to hire 1500 in Greenville, Spartanburg & Asheville

Credit: Associated Press

McDonald’s says they are hosting a Hiring Day even on Tuesday April 25.

WHEN: Tuesday April 25 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: All McDonald’s in Greater Greenville, Spartanburg & Asheville.

They say they are looking for motivated and passionate people to join their team in all roles.

They offer education assistance and career growth opportunities, according to company.

