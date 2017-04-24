McDonald’s to hire 1500 in Greenville, Spartanburg & Asheville

McDonald’s says they are hosting a Hiring Day even on Tuesday April 25.

WHEN: Tuesday April 25 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: All McDonald’s in Greater Greenville, Spartanburg & Asheville.

They say they are looking for motivated and passionate people to join their team in all roles.

They offer education assistance and career growth opportunities, according to company.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman beaten after walking in on burglary say Union Co. deputies Deputies say a man broke in to a Union County house and vandalized it before severely beating the owner when she came home, Sunday.

Man strangled, beaten ‘for no apparent reason’ in Clemson The victim is a 67-year-old man who had been hit in the head several times and strangled.

Former politician pens song on SC roads: “We’ve got the pot hole blues” Some people are getting creative trying to convince the state Senate and Governor McMaster to pass and sign a roads bill. A former gubernato…

Greenville Co. Sheriff uses “Live P.D.” for investigation help The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office has been featured on the prime-time show “Live P.D.” This week, Sheriff Will Lewis used the shoe to ask …