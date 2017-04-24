(WFLA) – A NASA astronaut set a new record for time in space early Monday morning.

As of 1:27 a.m., Peggy Whitson has spent 534 days, 2 hours and 49 minutes there.

That’s now the longest cumulative time spent in space by a United State astronaut. Jeff Williams held the previous record of 534 days, 2 hours and 48 minutes.

This is not the first time Whitson has broken a record. In 2008, she became the first woman to command the space station. Earlier this month, she became the first woman to command it twice. Back in March, she claimed the record for most spacewalks by a woman.

Whitson is currently on her third long-duration stay on the International Space Station. It was recently extended into September, so by the time she returns to Earth, she’ll have spent more than 650 days in space.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a special call Monday morning to personally congratulate Whitson on her most recent achievement.

More stories you may like on 7News

Sean Hannity calls sexual harassment accusation ‘100% false’ He says Schlussel has been lying about him for over a decade “in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch” his reputation.

Frozen hash browns recalled due to golf ball pieces The impacted products include the following: Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Te…

NASA astronaut sets new record for cumlative time spent in space As of 1:27 a.m., Peggy Whitson has spent 534 days, 2 hours and 49 minutes there.

Teen killed in Oconee Co. single-car crash A Seneca teen was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oconee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office building community partnerships Some Upstate deputies are working to build a stronger bond with local communities with brand new programs. This all comes after Anderson Cou…