Seneca double shooting suspect captured in Alabama

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police say the suspect in a double shooting has been arrested in Alabama.

Seneca Police say they have charged Israel Tamahjea Glenn of Seneca with Assault and Battery 1st Degree and two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

Police say they got a tip Glenn was in Calhoun Co. Alabama and contacted law enforcement there.

They say Glenn was taken into custody after a traffic stop Monday morning without incident.

Police say they are working to get him extradited back to South Carolina.

THE SHOOTING

Two people were shot near at Blue Ridge Field near former Code Elementary school in Seneca.

One person’s hand was grazed by a bullet and another was shot in the leg after a large group of people was seen outside of the school.

Chief John Covington said the person with the grazed hand was treated at the scene by EMS and the other shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say they were also able to utilize camera systems that were put in place at Blue Ridge Field after a vandalism incident.

Glenn is currently out on bond for another unrelated incident involving a firearm that occurred in Oconee County this past January, according to police.

They say the motive for the shooting at this time appears to be an ongoing personal conflict.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Israel Glenn they are encouraged to call the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.