Wicked Weed wins Southern Living’s Best Brewery 2017

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Wicked Weed in Asheville, NC has won Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Breweries 2017.”

Their website says “Our winning brewery, Wicked Weed, is not only one of the many reasons why Asheville, North Carolina is truly Beer City, U.S.A., it also exemplifies how much Southerners attitudes and expectations of beer have changed.”

Wicked Weed brewpub is located in downtown Asheville on Biltmore Ave. near the Orange Peel music venue.

It is one of the more popular pubs in Asheville. They have some of the more unique beer batches in the area.

A South Carolina brewery also made the list.

Coast Brewing Co. in Charleston, SC made number 10 on the list.