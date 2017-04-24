Woman beaten after walking in on burglary in Union Co., deputies say

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man broke in to a Union County house and vandalized it before severely beating the owner when she came home, Sunday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says Montel Jennings turned himself in to deputies Monday afternoon. Jennings is charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Burglary, and Vandalism of Property.

According to the police report, the victim arrived home to grab clothes when she found that it had been vandalized. When she turned to leave, Jennings grabbed her and began punching her and stomping on her, the report says. The report also says that Jennings began choking her before leaving the house.

Deputies say the door was kicked in and $10,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

The report says the Jennings’ girlfriend was at the home on Morning Glory Drive at the time and drove Jennings back to his home following the assault and may be charged with Accessory After the Fact.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.