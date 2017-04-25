3 people connected to K-9 Hyco’s death plead guilty in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Three people connected to the death of Anderson Co. K-9 ‘Hyco’ have pleaded guilty to various crimes, according to the Independent Mail.

They report the fourth person accused of shooting the dog is David Morris Jr.

THE GUILTY PLEAS information from Independent Mail

Shirlandria Dixon, 24, filing a false police report.

Sergio Martin, 24, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a weapon. Sentenced to five years with credit for 552 days.

Martavious Craig, 19, 2 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder, 1 count of accessory after the fact to cruelty to a police dog. His sentencing hasn’t happened yet.

WHAT HAPPENED

The three suspects met up with a woman in Anderson Co. at a Dollar General and that’s where the crime was committed, according to Anderson Co. Sheriff John Skipper Jr.

Deputies say the woman, Shirlandria Dixon, knew one of the suspects. Dixon called and told dispatchers that several black men approached her at the Dollar General in Seneca and forced her to drive to the Dollar General in Townville where they left her and took her car. She was later charged with filing a false police report.

Officers went into action to look for the vehicle. They located the car and attempted to pull over the suspects. The suspects got caught on a drain, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods, according Sheriff Skipper.

The sheriff says shots were fired and a K-9 officer, Hyco, caught one of those bullets. Hyco had a life threatening wound and officers couldn’t do anything to save him, Sheriff Skipper adds.

Officers fired back at the suspects, but they ran off towards a nearby apartments, says Sheriff Skipper. Bullets hit at least one apartment next to the wooded area. Officers say they found stolen laptops, drugs, guns in the woods when they went to look for the suspects. Sheriff Skipper says more charges could be filed in other jurisdictions because they may have been involved in home invasions.