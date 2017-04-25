3 plead guilty in Iva double homicide

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – 3 people have pled guilty in connection to a double homicide in Iva, according to Solicitor David Wagner.
GUILTY PLEAS
Tabitha Suzanne Roberts, 19 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery
Wesley Charles Malmister, 26 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery
Brandon Scott Davis, 26 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery
Their sentences were deferred.
Charges are still pending against a 3rd defendant, Randy Simpson.
THE SHOOTING
The shooting happened on January 9, 2016 on Pierce and Amy Rd.
Justin Williams, 32, and Casey Waddell, 25, were both found dead inside a camper from gunshot wounds.
The solicitor says Williams was the intended robbery victim and Waddell was one of the robbers.
RELATED: 2 Dead, shooter on the run in Anderson Co.