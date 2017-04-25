3 plead guilty in Iva double homicide

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – 3 people have pled guilty in connection to a double homicide in Iva, according to Solicitor David Wagner.

GUILTY PLEAS

Tabitha Suzanne Roberts, 19 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

Wesley Charles Malmister, 26 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

Brandon Scott Davis, 26 – 2 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter, 1 count of Attempted Armed Robbery

Their sentences were deferred.

Charges are still pending against a 3rd defendant, Randy Simpson.

THE SHOOTING

The shooting happened on January 9, 2016 on Pierce and Amy Rd.

Justin Williams, 32, and Casey Waddell, 25, were both found dead inside a camper from gunshot wounds.

The solicitor says Williams was the intended robbery victim and Waddell was one of the robbers.

RELATED: 2 Dead, shooter on the run in Anderson Co.