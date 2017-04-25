‘Baby Doe’ abandoned at Laurens hospital, falls under ‘Daniel’s Law’

LAUREN, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Department of Social Services (DSS) says an infant was abandoned at Laurens Memorial Hospital.

They say it happened on April 21 and was placed under protection of Safe Haven with medical professionals on April 23.

The baby girl falls under the jurisdiction for “Daniel’s Law,” according to DSS.

“Baby Doe” is now in DSS custody.

Under the Safe Haven Act, a permanency planning hearing will be held at the Laurens County Family Court, according to DSS.

The say any person who wants to assert parental rights for the baby must do it at this hearing.

