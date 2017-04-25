‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules arrested in deadly crash

BUCHANAN Co., IOWA (WSPA) – Chris Soles, star of ABC’s Bachelor season 19 was involved in a deadly crash in Iowa.

He is accused of leaving the scene after the crash.

5 News in Iowa reports it happened in the 1000 block of Slater Ave.

Soules was driving a car when he crashed into another vehicle. Another person involved in the crash died at the scene, according to court documents obtained by 5 News.

Soules “left the scene of the motor vehicle collision…he did not return and remain at the scene of the accident,” according to the criminal complaint.

Soules admitted that he had alcohol in his car at the time of the crash, according to the report.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

He was arrested and booked into jail Monday night, according to 5 News.