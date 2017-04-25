Bear spotted sitting at Western North Carolina family’s picnic table

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Western North Carolina family spotted a black bear in their backyard that made itself quite comfortable.

The McCormack family saw the black bear around 7 p.m. Monday evening.

“It freaked me out,” said Christina McCormack. “It was wild. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

It was her dog, Wilbur, who normally sits on the couch looking out the back window that alerted the family to it.

“He started barking like crazy, and I saw this huge bear in the back yard,” McCormack said.

She captured this video of the black bear roaming around, eventually sitting at their picnic table.

“I thought he was going to knock it over, but no he just climbed right up and had a seat,” said Rocky McCormack, Christina’s husband.

They say this isn’t the first time seeing their furry friend. They caught it rummaging through their trash on Sunday and say the bear they named “Yogi” has been an annual visitor going back to 2015.

“Every year for three years, about this time, end of April beginning of May,” McCormack said.

However, Rocky McCormack says this is the first time the bear stayed for an extended amount of time. He said he went outside and got within 20 feet of it.

“I seen him, and he seen me about the same time, and he took off,” Rocky McCormack said. “He proved to my wife that bears can move pretty quick.”

He says he’s staying vigilante, especially since it’s hard to see the bear at night.

“He seemed to be pretty docile, but in close quarters, there’s no telling what’ll do, so definitely watch out for the kids and wife,” Rocky McCormack said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission warns people to never feed bears or any wild animal, and if people come in close proximity of a black bear, they should stay back and make a lot of noise.