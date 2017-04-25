Belk offers free mammograms in the Upstate



GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The BelkGives mobile mammography unit is making two stops in the Upstate this week.

The bus is fully equipped with everything the all-female radiologists and technologists from Charlotte Radiology need to perform mammograms.

Since the program launched two years ago, the mobile unit has given more than 7,000 women free mammograms across the southeast.

That resulted in 30 cancer diagnoses which is the key to helping save lives.

All women age 40 and older who have not had mammograms in the last 12 months and who have primary care physicians are eligible for the program.

You must have an appointment to come in. You can make one by calling 1-855-655-2662.

The bus will be at the Belk in Greer all day Tuesday and will stop at the Belk in Spartanburg on Thursday.