Cloned cards from car wash data breach used at Upstate store, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Spartanburg County have released photos of a man they say may be involved in the data breach at local car washes and was using cloned debit cards at area businesses.

Investigators say the man used a cloned debit card at the Ingles on South Pine Street in Spartanburg.

Whatta Wash Car Wash said in a notice last week that malware was placed on its point-of-sale system and that customers who used a payment card at the business between February 20 and March 2 were warned that their card information may be at risk.

The car wash says they were informed of the breach on March 27.

Whatta Wash Car Wash has Spartanburg locations on Reidville Road and E. Main Street.

Deputies say surveillance photos show the suspect in multiple locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Baird at 864-503-4570 or Sgt. Brown at 864-503-4578.

