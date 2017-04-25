District 3 Senate run-off election is today

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — It’s back to the polls to elect a state senator in Anderson County.

Republicans Carol Burdette and Richard Cash will have a special run-off election on Tuesday, April 25.

Burdette and Cash were the top vote-getters in the GOP primary two weeks ago.

Burdette received about 31 percent of the vote, while Cash garnered about 29 percent.

Dean Allen, Corey Bott, Don Bowen, James Galyean, Brad Johnson and John Tucker also ran for the District 3 Senate seat that’s been open since Kevin Bryant assumed the position as lieutenant governor.

No democrats filed to run.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.