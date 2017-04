Tuesday night is the final community meeting on a $79 million tax proposal for Anderson Co. Schools.

Anderson District 4 says they want to make schools safer in light of the Townville Elementary shooting last fall.

The referendum would cover safety upgrades for all of its schools and construction of a new Riverside Middle School.

Tonight’s final community meeting will go over what it could cost taxpayers if the may 2nd referendum passes.

The meeting is at Mount Lebanon Elementary at 6:30 p.m.