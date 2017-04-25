Heavy rain causes sewer overflow in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) –  Heavy rainfall caused sewer overflows near East Stone Avenue and Spartanburg Street, as well as areas near Cleveland Park and I-385/Laurens Road, Renewable Water Resources said in a  news release.

Four manholes were overflowing in the Cleveland Park area on Monday evening.

Officials say it won’t affect drinking water or sewer service in the area.

Staff pumped and hauled wastewater from the lines to minimize the overflows.

People are encouraged to avoid Richland Creek until water testing has been completed.

For more information and updates, call 864-299-4004 or visit www.ReWaonline.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s