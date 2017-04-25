Heavy rain causes sewer overflow in Greenville Co.

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Heavy rainfall caused sewer overflows near East Stone Avenue and Spartanburg Street, as well as areas near Cleveland Park and I-385/Laurens Road, Renewable Water Resources said in a news release.

Four manholes were overflowing in the Cleveland Park area on Monday evening.

Officials say it won’t affect drinking water or sewer service in the area.

Staff pumped and hauled wastewater from the lines to minimize the overflows.

People are encouraged to avoid Richland Creek until water testing has been completed.

For more information and updates, call 864-299-4004 or visit www.ReWaonline.org.