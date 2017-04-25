Help find missing man Ted Magnus from Madison Co.

MADISON Co., NC (WSPA) – Madison Co. deputies are asking for your help to find missing man Theodore (Ted) Fredrick Magnus.

They say his family says he was last seen around 12 p.m. on 4/17.

They say he was driving a 1997 red Ford Explorer with NC tag CKM-5654.

Ted walks with a cane and is usually wearing a cowboy hat.

White Male, 02/14/1962

6’0” tall, Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Anyone with any information regarding Ted Magnus’ location is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 828-649-2721.