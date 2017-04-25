It’s a job seekers market: companies struggling to hire employees

The unemployment rate in SC remains at among the lowest in history, at 4.4%. And that number is even lower if you look at just the Upstate (below 4.0% according to the Labor Department).

So companies looking to hire are having to “up” their game. In some cases, that’s led to a mass hiring blitz.

Tuesday McDonald’s launched a campaign to hire 1500 new employees, and that’s just for the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Still the turnout was sparse, because even employers admit it’s a job seekers market.

“They come in the door, it’s a great employee, you got to keep them right then, you can’t let them go down the road,” said Rick Stroupe, a Spartanburg area District Manager with McDonald’s.

“So we have to be that employer of choice. If we don’t then, you know, they’re going to go somewhere else, right,” he said.

That’s what the numbers show. SCWorks says there’s more than 2,800 jobs open right now in the greater Spartanburg area, and nearly 4,000 in Greenville County.

Many are in manufacturing and tech.

Other big hirers include Lidle Grocery which needs about 50 local employees, Dish Network (also about 50) and Panera Bread which just announced its own mass hiring blitz: 10,000 new delivery jobs nationwide (here’s how to find the local Panera jobs).

“The job market is so close right now that the employers are actually having to recruit from each other. They’re stealing employees from each other. They’re having to increase their pay in order to attract the best help at this time,” said Nancy Wilson with SC Works.

To be more competitive, many companies are now offering additional benefits to employees, like McDonald’s Archways to Opportunities program that helps pay for college tuition, or a GED.

And the salary for McDonald’s isn’t only minimum wage. Depending on the position it pays anywhere from $17,000 to $50,000.

In this job seekers market companies must sell applicants on both salary and career growth, no-matter what they sell behind the counter.

“I tell them about myself,” said Stroupe.

“I started out on the grill and obviously I’m a supervisor now. So it can be done,” he said.