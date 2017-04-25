Man dead in crash on Hwy. 11 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One man is dead after a two-car crash on Highway 11 in northern Greenville County.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30pm near River Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the crash scene.

The road is blocked while troopers investigate the crash.

