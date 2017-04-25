Man goes to help woman he met on Facebook, gets pistol whipped & robbed

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man went to Arbor Glenn Apartments to help a woman he met on Facebook, only to get robbed and beaten.

The man told Spartanburg Police that he went to give a woman he only knows as “Alexa” a loan because she was in financial crisis.

As soon as he walked in the apartment he knew it was a setup.

He says 3 men ganged up on him and two of them had pistols.

Another man took his keys and his phone and the two men started beating him with the guns.

One of the men went to his car and stole the money he brought for the woman, according to the report.

The victim said he fought his way through the men and jumped over the railing of the second story balcony and landed 20 below.

He got up and ran to his car and say the men running toward Meadow Green Apts.

He says the men got into a burgundy vehicle and drove away.

The victim said he recongnized one of the men as Robert Goudelock, but didn’t know who the other 4 men were.

There were also three women inside the apartment, but he only knew Alexa and another named Kadesha.

When police went to the apartment and no one was there.