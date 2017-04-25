Men break into store, steal $1,800 worth of cigarettes say NC deputies

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men who they say broke into a store in McDowell County and stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released security camera photos of the men they say broke into West Court on NC Highway 226 South in Nebo late Friday night.

The suspects broke the front door glass and took 36 cartons of Marlboro, Newport, Salem and Kool King cigarettes. The cigarettes are said to be worth $1,800.

The thieves also took a tray of cigarette lighters and caused $300 damage to the front door. They left the area is a dark-colred car with chrome wheels.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).