Mom outraged after student exposed himself at EB Morse Elem. School

Laurens, S.C (WSPA) The mother of a Laurens County student says she plans to file a police report after a fellow student exposed himself to her daughter.

Sonya Yeldell tells 7 News it happened inside E-B Morse Elementary. Yeldell says she complained to the principal and a school resource officer about the incident and the student received a two-day suspension.

“I’m not comfortable with what happened,” Yeldell said. “I feel like the boy should be expelled. I felt like something more should have happened.”

7 News reached out to Anna Brink, principal at E. B. Morse Elementary, who said she had no comment.

Ed Murray, a spokesman for the district sent us this statement which reads in part “I can reaffirm that the school followed appropriate protocol and administered consequences that are consistent with district policy.

The incident was investigated thoroughly and Principal Brink took the action she deemed was most appropriate based on the information gleaned from that investigation.”