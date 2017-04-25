Mom of Townville school shooting victim arrested on drug charges

Tina Renae Hall
Tina Renae Hall (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The mother of Jacob Hall, the boy killed in the Townville Elementary School shooting, has been arrested on multiple drug charges in Anderson County.

Tina Renae Hall is charged with Possession of Marijuana, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Possession of crack cocaine.

According to warrants, deputies found the drugs in Hall’s purse and car after she consented to a search on Civic Center Boulevard, Monday.

Hall’s 6-year-old son Jacob died after being shot by a teenager at Townville Elementary School in September of 2016.

A second student and a teacher were also shot at the school while the suspect’s 47-year-old father was killed at a nearby house.

