Public comments sought for I-26 interchange

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) – People can weigh in on a proposed new interchange between Interstate 26 and Highway 74.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is working to complete construction on the interchange before the FEI World Equestrian Games in September 2018. The games will be held at the nearby Tryon International Equestrian Center.

Transportation officials will start receiving comments today on the project.

A public meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the Polk Center Auditorium of the Isothermal Community College.

Transportation officials will provide information, answer questions and take comments about the project at the meeting. If you can’t attend the meeting, written comments can be submitted by mail no later than May 25. Contact Kenneth McDowell, Project Engineer, at NCDOT Highway Division 14, 253 Webster Road, Sylva, N.C. 28770 or (828) 586-2141 or kjmcdowell@ncdot.gov.