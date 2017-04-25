Restaurant to open in Platinum Plus location

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A restaurant is set to open in the former Platinum Plus location on Frontage Road in Greenville County.

Bucks Racks and Ribs will open on April 27th. The slogan for the restaurant is “Home of the Nice Racks”.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays, according to their website.

Greenville Bistro LLC is behind Bucks Racks and Ribs. They formed a South Carolina business in October 2016, stating that the manager of the business would be Jason Mohney, from Vegas.

Greenville Bistro LLC received two liquor licenses with the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 1 for serving liquor by the drink and the other for selling beer and wine. Greenville Bistro has also filed with Greenville County to operate as a restaurant at 805 Frontage Road.

Greenville County says 805 Frontage Road is zoned to prohibit adult entertainment businesses that operated how Platinum Plus did. County spokesperson Bob Mihalic says that Platinum Plus was allowed to operate as an adult cabaret because of a judge’s consent order. That order was void once Platinum Plus vacated, says Mihalic.

According to court documents from a February hearing, Solicitor Walt Wilkins, along with Mohney, and Frontage Road Associates met to discuss the future business.

Mohney stated that Greenville Bistro had no link to Elephant Inc, the parent company of Platinum Plus.

Mohney also stated that Greenville Bistro is seeking to commence operations of a similar business as Platinum Plus.

Greenville County confirmed that Mohney is connected to adult entertainment empire Deja Vu and Hustler.