SC lawmakers urged to legalize medical marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Patients and advocates from across South Carolina will gather Tuesday at the State House to voice support for medical marijuana.

Those who support the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act will meet with lawmakers, according to a news release from Compassionate South Carolina.

The bill would allow patients with debilitating conditions to get medical marijuana with a doctor’s recommendation.

“Our lawmakers need to hear about this bill from their constituents, especially those with family members and friends who would benefit from it,” David Newsom said in a news release. Newsom is with Compassionate South Carolina and the father of a child with a rare seizure disorder.

As of March, 26 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says more research is needed to understand the effects of medical marijuana on people who are older and suffering from diseases such as cancer.

Click here to read the proposed legislation.