SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One lane of Whitestone Glendale Road was closed Tuesday morning after a car flipped.

We’re told a Spartanburg School District 3 student was in the car when it crossed into the oncoming lane and somehow flipped. No other cars were involved.

The wreck happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

We’re told the student was checked out by EMS and is fine. One lane of Whitestone Glendale Road was closed for about an hour.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.