GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – No one was reportedly hurt when a FedEx truck burst into flames at a gas station.

Cherokee County Dispatch said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Hyatt Street.

A viewer tells us smoke was coming from the truck when it pulled into the station. Minutes later, the truck was in flames.

Firefighters say no one was inside the truck when it caught fire and no one was hurt.