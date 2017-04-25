Upstate deputy fired after harassing estranged wife, her boyfriend, police say

WSPA Staff Published:
Michael McClatchy
Michael McClatchy (From: Easley Police Department)

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A Pickens County deputy has been fired after police in Easley say he harassed his estranged wife and her boyfriend Saturday.

Michael Jordan McClatchy is charged with two counts of second degree Harassment.

According to the police report, McClatchy was meeting his wife in a parking lot to exchange their children due to a family court order when he began making gestures and “finger signs” at his wife’s boyfriend.

The report says McClatchy told him “You are lucky that I’m a cop, because I would have left your ass bloody.” The report says that McClatchy also mentioned having a gun.

After leaving the parking lot, the report states that McClatchy followed them to another store and continued the harassment.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says McClatchy was terminated from his position after he was released from police custody Tuesday morning.

