Upstate fire depts., Salvation Army get thousands in unclaimed cash

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Thousands of dollars in unclaimed property will be returned to the Salvation Army of Greenville and two Upstate fire departments Wednesday by the South Carolina treasurer.

Treasurer Curtis Loftis will make stops in the Upstate to present checks to the Salvation Army, Slater Marietta Fire Department and the Tigerville Fire Department.

The Salvation Army will get a check for $12,583.70, Slater Marietta Fire Department will get $2,002.04, and Tigerville Fire Department will get $6,986.09.

You can check to see if you have any unclaimed money or property by searching your name on the SC Treasurer’s website.