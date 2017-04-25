USC Loses Ace Schmidt For Season

USC Athletics

Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina junior right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after an MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament to his right elbow. Surgery date has yet to be determined.

“This is obviously tough news for Clarke and everyone associated with our baseball program,” said South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook. “Clarke is a special kid with a bright future in front of him and our program will be with him every step of the way. He has been an incredible representative of our university and baseball program and I’m sure he will make a full recovery. I have no doubt he will achieve his goal and dream of pitching in the Major Leagues.”

CLARKE SCHMIDT’S BIO

2017 – Named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List … Schmidt went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in nine starts … He allowed only 15 runs, nine earned, on 41 hits in 60.1 innings with 70 strikeouts to 18 walks and opponents batting .194 against him … Schmidt ranks second in the SEC in ERA, third in opposing batting average, sixth in strikeouts and tied for 10th in innings pitched … He has 39 strikeouts to eight walks in 34.1 innings in SEC play with a 1.57 ERA in conference contests … Schmidt’s league ERA is third-best with his opponents .191 batting average sixth-best and his 39 league strikeouts tied for sixth-highest … Allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits in eight innings with a walk and 11 strikeouts in 7-4 loss to Mississippi State (4/14) … No-decision in 5-3 loss to Vanderbilt (4/7); allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts … Eight scoreless innings with just five hits allowed, three walks and 10 strikeouts to earn win in 7-0 victory at Auburn (4/1) … No-decision in 4-2 win vs. Alabama after allowing one run on three hits in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts (3/26) … Improved to 3-0 after allowing just two runs on eight hits in 7.1 innings with no walks and a career-high 12 strikeouts in 3-2 win over Michigan State (3/10) … Improved to 2-0 with a win in 2-0 victory at Clemson (3/3); 5.2 scoreless with just four hits allowed, seven walks and five strikeouts … No-decision in 4-3 win over Wright State (2/24); allowed three runs, all unearned, on four hits in 6.1 innings with a walk and 11 strikeouts … Allowed just one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn a win in 7-1 victory over UNCG on Opening Day (2/17).

2016 – Earned third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball … Earned second-team All-SEC honors … Named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List … Named to College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List … Made 18 appearances with 17 starts, 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 111.1 innings, allowed 50 runs, 42 earned, on 107 hits with 27 walks and 129 strikeouts, opponents hit .248 against him … Won ninth game of the year in a win in 10-5 win at Kentucky (5/6); allowed five runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings with a walk and seven strikeouts … Quality start in 5-4 loss to Florida (4/29); allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 6.1 innings … Improved to 8-1 with second career complete game allowing one run on five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in a career-high nine innings in 3-1 win at Georgia (4/15) … Earned seventh win of the season allowing two runs, one earned, on nine hits in six innings with three walks and 10 strikeouts in 7-6 win over Tennessee (4/8) … Pitched first career complete game in 6-3 loss at Vanderbilt (3/31); allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits in eight innings with a walk and nine strikeouts … Improved to 6-0 with win in 5-1 victory at Ole Miss (3/24); allowed one run on nine hits in 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts … Improved to 5-0 with win in 10-6 victory over Arkansas (3/18); allowed four runs on nine hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts … Improved to 4-0 throwing 7.1 scoreless innings with just four hits allowed, no walks and nine strikeouts in 9-0 win over Charleston Southern (3/11) … Improved to 3-0 with a career-high eight inning and nine strikeouts, did not allow a run and allowed just five hits in 8-1 win over Clemson (3/4); named SEC Pitcher of the Week and won the Tom Price Award as MVP for the Gamecocks in the Clemson series … Seven scoreless innings to improve to 2-0 on the year with just one hit allowed and one walk while striking out eight in 7-1 win over Penn State (2/26) … Allowed one run on three hits in six innings of work with four walks and six strikeouts to earn first win of the season in 10-1 victory over Albany (2/19).

2015 – Made 18 appearances with 10 starts, went 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA in 58.0 innings, allowed 37 runs, 31 earned, on 70 hits with 20 walks and 55 strikeouts … Allowed two runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings while striking out four and walking one in 3-2 win over Vanderbilt (4/18) … One scoreless inning of relief in 7-4 loss to Presbyterian (4/14) … Allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in four innings in 4-2 win vs. The Citadel (4/8) … Worked five-plus innings and allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in 8-5 win over Georgia (3/29) … 6.2 innings and seven strikeouts, allowed two runs on four hits in 6-4 win over Kentucky (3/15) … First career start in 5-3 win over Miami (Ohio) (3/8); allowed two runs, both unearned, on two hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts … One scoreless inning of relief in 4-1 win vs. Clemson (2/28) … Improved to 2-0 with 2.1 innings of relief, allowed one run on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 6-4 win over Northeastern (2/22) … First career win with 4.2 scoreless innings of relief in 5-2 win over Furman (2/17); allowed just four hits and no walks with three strikeouts … One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 6-3 loss to College of Charleston (2/13).