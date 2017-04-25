Vehicle hit by bullets in Greenville

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where a woman’s vehicle was hit by bullets.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 9:30 Monday night . A woman says she was inside her car and took off when the shooting happened. Deputies located a person in a second vehicle, who also left after the shooting. They discovered that person hadn’t been shot.

People in the area reported hearing gunshots, but didn’t see what happened leading up to the shooting.

Deputies say there are no solid suspects right now and no arrests.

Shootings

