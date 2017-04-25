Vinyl industry predicted to make over $1B in 2017

By Published:
vinyl record

(WSPA) – For the first time this millennium, vinyl is predicted to become a billion dollar industry.

That’s according to consulting firm, Delloite. Some companies are using this time and the revamping of the vinyl industry to focus more on the younger market – toddlers.

Companies like Disney and Fisher-Price are jumping on the vinyl train and releasing records aimed at kids.

“Similar to reading a book, when you are listening to a record, you are left to your own imagination to really paint the picture,” said Kevin McMahon, content producer for Fisher-Price.

This year, Deloitte consulting firm expects about 40 million vinyl records to be sold. That’s about $900M in sales.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s