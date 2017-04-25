Voters decide between Cash and Burdette in Senate District 3 runoff

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Anderson County voters in Senate District 3 showed up to vote in the runoff election, Tuesday, between former Pendleton Mayor, Carol Burdette, and Powdersville businessman, Richard Cash.

The winner of this Republican runoff will likely be the next Senator, filling the seat left vacant in January after Kevin Bryant was appointed Lt. Governor. No Democrat is running in opposition. It made the stakes especially high for the runoff, with both candidates hitting the trail hard all day long, Tuesday.

“We are very positive,” said Burdette

The April 11th primary put Burdette on top with 31 percent of the vote.

“I am a problem solver and I think I can take that problem-solving attitude right into the Statehouse,” she told 7 News.

Cash trailed in 2nd place, yet said he’s gained recent momentum.

“We picked up a bunch of endorsements last week and I think conservative voters are going to realize that I am the conservative choice in this race,” said Cash. “I’m pretty optimistic about things.”

Both say working towards a roads fix stands out as a main focus, should they get the job.

Burdette said she’d also work on ethics reform and term limits.

“I think one of the biggest things a Senator can do is listen to their constituents, and I want to be out and about in the community like I have always been.”

Cash said his focus will be on pro-life legislation and pension reform.

“I run a campaign with a very clear message. The three C’s. Conservative principles, constitutional fidelity, and Christian worldview,” said Cash.

Turnout stayed low, Tuesday, with many precincts reporting less than 10 percent.

Despite the numbers, both know a win here likely means the seat is theirs.

“We will be working all the way until 7 o’clock, but I want every vote that we can get to come out,” said Burdette.

“We are looking forward to a good result,” said Cash.

