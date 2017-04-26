1 dead after crash on Reedy Fork Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash that happened on Reedy Fork Road, near Kings Country Lane, according to our crew on the scene.

The accident happened at about 9:17 p.m. Wednesday.

After a car rolled over, one person was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Another person was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reedy Fork Road is currently closed due to the crash.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

