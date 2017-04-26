1 dead after crash on Reedy Fork Rd in Greenville Co.

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash that happened on Reedy Fork Road, near Kings Country Lane, according to our crew on the scene.

The accident happened at about 9:17 p.m. Wednesday.

After a car rolled over, one person was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Another person was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reedy Fork Road is currently closed due to the crash.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown

Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s