1 killed, passenger hurt in Asheville crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say a 21-year-old Asheville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The Asheville Police Department responded to the crash around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. Police say one vehicle was involved in the wreck off Interstate 26.

Police say the vehicle was headed east on I-26 when it exited and entered the median. They say the driver died from injuries at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old QuwiivonteTimmons of Asheville.

Police say a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Asheville Police Department.