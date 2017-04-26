1 person, 2 dogs rescued from fire at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the Summer Sands Motel on Ocean Blvd. Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., firefighters found smoke coming from the second and third floor of the motel at 1404 S. Ocean Blvd.

They put out the fire within 20 minutes and rescued one person and two dogs, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans.

The person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Everyone else in the building was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More stories you may like on 7News

Avoid fake ‘miracle’ cancer treatments sold on internet says FDA U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or preve…

Special needs teacher-aide accused of biting boy in TN Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett said Monday the victim is a 3-year-old boy whose grandmother filled the allegation.

Husband kills baby, self on Facebook Live The man made the broadcast Monday evening, and the video was made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.

Celebrate Greenville Craft Beer Week with dozens of events Greenville is celebrating its thriving craft beer scene with events including a sip and sculpt class and rare beer releases.