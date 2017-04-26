1 person, 2 dogs rescued from fire at Myrtle Beach motel

WBTW Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the Summer Sands Motel on Ocean Blvd. Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., firefighters found smoke coming from the second and third floor of the motel at 1404 S. Ocean Blvd.

They put out the fire within 20 minutes and rescued one person and two dogs, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans.

The person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Everyone else in the building was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

