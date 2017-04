AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (WSPA) – A 101-year-old woman now has a gold medal, after winning a big race in New Zealand Monday.

Man Kaur wowed an unsuspecting crowd with her 100 meter race time of 1 minute, 14.58 seconds.

She was the oldest participant in this year’s race and the only person in her age group to compete. She has also entered the 200 meters race and the shot and javelin competitions scheduled for later this week.

Kaur says she will “keep rocking”.