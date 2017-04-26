2 arrested in McDade St. shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting on McDade St., according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

CHARGED

Demetrius Antwon Henry, 17, Attempted Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Autobreaking, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Preston Alan Harvley, 25, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Attempted Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Autobreaking, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Harvley was granted bond at $85,640.

Henry’s bond was set at $45,000.

Deputies say Henry was the shooter.

Both are in the Greenville Co. Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

THE SHOOTING

Deputies say the victim was shot outside his home around 1:30 a.m. on Friday April 21.

Investigators say someone inside the home noticed at least one person, breaking into his car.

Henry opened fire when the victim stepped outside, according to deputies.

The victim was shot at least one time.

Deputies say he taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.