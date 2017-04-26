Boil water advisory issued for areas in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for some of the residents of the Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD).

The residents who are currently impacted by a water main break should vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consuming it.

The following areas are impacted:

East Victor Hill Rd. from Rogers Bridge Rd. to Berry Shoals Rd.

All Subdivisions included on or off of the above-mentioned section

All of Bearden Dr.

Subdivisions include: Shadow Field Acres, Sapphire Pt., Carlton Creek, and Berry’s Pond

Tucker Inc. was making a bore on East Victor Road and struck a water main.

Any ice made during this period should be made from water that has been boiled.

Make sure to wash dishes with boiled water or use paper products until you are notified by the District.

You will also want to brush your teeth with water that has been boiled as well.

After the repair is made and the area is flushed, SJWD Water District will confirm that the water is safe to drink and will repeal the advisory.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg school district launches student safety campaign This school year, there have been several times a student has threatened to carry out a shooting on campus, or even brought a weapon to scho…

Man charged in 2016 shooting in Spartanburg Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Irwin St. extension.

Mauldin HS off partial lockdown Greenville Co. Schools say Mauldin High School say they were on partial lockdown as a precaution on the advice of Mauldin Police.

Officer involved shooting at Columbia Walmart There has been an officer involved shooting at the Midlands Walmart in Columbia, according to a report from WLTX.

NC couple take video, laugh as they shoot her service dog says prosecutor A NC prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooti…